“Coon” Simard, 89

“Coon” Simard, 89

Visitation for A. “Coon” Simard, 89 of Sidney is from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

A. “Coon” Simard was born on December 9, 1932, to Samuel and Gertrude (Dotson) Simard in Sidney, MT. Coon joined eight siblings: three brothers and five sisters. He grew up on the family farm, where he milked cows, which he hated, and raised sugar beets, which he loved.

To plant a tree in memory of “Coon” Simard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments