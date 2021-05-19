Mrs. Corinne Hundtoft-Casey, 75, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Birchview Memory Care in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
She was born in Sidney, Montana on Oct. 16, 1945 to Ed and Doris Banta.
She graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1963. She went on to attend Rocky Mountain College for two years and eventually earned a B.A. in Education from Central Washington University.
She was a substitute teacher in LaCrosse, Washtucna, and Quincy, Washington but most of her career was spent with the Moses Lake School District in Moses Lake, Washington.
Corinne was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Ephrata, Washington for several years where she played the organ. She enjoyed several hobbies, such as cross-stitch, crocheting, and quilting. She was very artistic. She would help her students create an art project and enter their projects in the Grant County Fair.
She supported her sons, David, Dean, and Marcus in 4-H and FFA when they showed animals at the Grant County Fair. She loved animals of all kinds but was partial to the family dogs.
Survivors are one daughter and her husband, Beth and Todd Larsen of Sedro-Woolley; four sons and their wives/girlfriend, John and Dessie Hundtoft of Moses Lake, David and Joann Hundtoft of Ellensburg, Dean Hundtoft and Char Scott of Aumsville, Oregon, and Marcus and Darcy Hundtoft of Ephrata; and her grandchildren, Jessica, Jimmy, Byron, Riley, Brett, Marcy, and Gracie.
Corinne was preceded in death by her parents, and two husbands, James David Hundtoft in 1995 and Jim Casey in 2016.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Ephrata Cemetery in Ephrata.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org/alzwa. Condolences and memories of Corinne may be shared online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, Washington.