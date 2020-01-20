Funeral services for Corinne Sharbono, 63 of Fairview are at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating.
Interment will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Corinne passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.
Corinne Zelda Sharbono was born April 10, 1956 to Orville and Pauline (Kittler) Sharbono. She was the youngest for three children. She attended school in Lambert, and after moving to Fairview in 1968 she completed her school, graduating in 1975.
Corinne loved animals, and had many different kinds. Probably her favorite, in her younger years, were her horses, Diablo and Fury. With these, she became a member of the Valley Vaquerolls, and rode in parades and even presented the flags at the beginning of the Richland County Fair. After her mother’s death their two dogs Simon and Cleo became her companions.
She also rode her own motorcycle and went on trips with her parents and friends.
She lived at home most of her life, and after Orville’s death she continued to help her mother out with the yard, gardening and home. They took pride in the many different kinds of flowers they had each year. During the Christmas season they enjoyed deciding on how to place the Christmas lights on the house.
They also enjoyed attending the Fairview Festival, Richland County Fair, and made a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
As her mom aged, Corinne became the caretaker for her, and her brothers loved her for that because she did a great job.
Throughout her life, she worked at the Fairview News, Fairview School cafeteria, and Super Valu. At the time of her death, she was working at Neu’s Super Valu, where she loved all the other employees and liked visiting with the customers.
Corinne loved all her nieces and nephews dearly, and tried to see them as much as she could. Whether it was a concert, football game, basketball game, or just a family gathering she always attended.
Corinne is survived by: her brothers; Rick (LuAnn) and Ken (Graycie), nieces; Marci (David) Ellingson, Jennifer (Chris) Sitter, and Michelle (Shaun) Jensen, nephews; Dan (Alyssa) Sharbono and Mike (Jessica) Sharbono, great nieces; Allison Jensen and Matiah Sharbono, great nephews; Parker Jensen, Hunter Sharbono, and Riley Ellingson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Pauline Sharbono.