Curtis Gilbert Basiak, 75, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at Sanford Health Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Curtis was born April 23, 1946 in Fairview, Montana to Chester Basiak and Anne C. Miller. He attended school in Fairview and later in Pleasanton, California, graduating in 1965.
Curtis worked various jobs, including rig work, until going to work for Sidney Schools as a custodian, retiring in 2011.
Curtis was united in marriage to Johanna Mann on Sept. 6, 2003. They were happily
married for eighteen years. Early in their marriage, they enjoyed traveling with group tours, including Hwy 1 along the coast of California, and a bus tour to Branson, Missouri. Drives through the Teddy Roosevelt Park were also greatly enjoyed. They were both active members of the Elks and Moose lodges with Curtis holding various offices with the Moose through the years. They were also member of the Lonsdale Methodist Church for many years.
Curtis loved to go fishing. Many hours were spent on the banks of the Yellowstone River with his friend, Milo.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Johanna; his step daughter, Patti Mann of Sidney; and his son from his first marriage, James (Amy) Helman and their three children — James, Solana, and Maya of Hermiston, Oregon.
Curtis is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Harold and James.
Funeral services for Curtis are at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
