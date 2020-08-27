Cynthia Jane Hackley, 54
Cynthia Jane Hackley was born March 25, 1966 in Sidney, Mont. to William and Betty Hackley. She passed at the age of 54 on Aug. 7, 2020 from cancer.
She grew up on the farm in the Cherry Creek community. She later moved to Plentywood, Mont. with her mom and sisters. She graduated from Plentywood High School in 1984. She went on to attend National American University in Rapid City, S.D., where she obtained an associate degree. She had her oldest daughter, Jasmine, on May 25, 1988 and Danielle, on May 24, 1993. She lived in Rapid City during those years, before moving to Evansville, Wyo. She lived in Evansville, Wy. till her passing. Cloud, the pet dog, will miss her deeply.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, playing video games with Jasmine and keeping in touch with her Facebook friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Jasmine Hackley and Danielle Hackley; her mother, Betty White Horse; her sister, Diane Spoklie; and her children Dena, Zane, and Mandi. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Connie Nabors and Sheri Hackley-Lawrence; her dad, William Hackley; and a niece, Christina Hackley.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a graveside ceremony at a later date at the Cherry Creek Cemetery near Sidney, Mont.