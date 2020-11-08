Funeral services for Dale Andreason, 76, of Fairview, Montana, will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, Montana with Pastor Jim Harmon officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home with a public family service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dale passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in Fairview.