Dale Selmer Rosaaen, 83

Memorial Services for Dale will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. at the Richey Senior & Community Center in Richey, Montana with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. A luncheon will follow the service Richey Senior & Community Center. Visitation for Dale will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Masonic services, open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel on Friday. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Dale Selmer Rosaaen, 83, of Lambert, Montana passed away at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Rosaaen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

