Memorial Services for Dale will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m. at the Richey Senior & Community Center in Richey, Montana with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. A luncheon will follow the service Richey Senior & Community Center. Visitation for Dale will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Masonic services, open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel on Friday. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dale Selmer Rosaaen, 83, of Lambert, Montana passed away at the McCone County Health Center in Circle, Montana on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Dale Rosaaen was born in Richey, MOntana on October 10, 1938, the first of three boys born to Selmer and Evelyn Rosaaen. Dale got polio at the age of six but never let it hold him back. He attended the Rosaaen School until the 8th grade and graduated from Richey High School in 1957. He spent his whole life as a farmer and loved what he did.
Dale married Elaine Beery on October 25, 1959 in Richey. They were the proud parents of three sons and one daughter. They raised their family on his Grandparent’s Homestead, founded in 1911.
Dale and Elaine are survived by their four children Allen Dale (Nancy), Newell Selmer (Mary), Dana Marie (Al) Oian, and Jay Dee; special daughter Carol Rosaaen; thirteen grandchildren Sarah (Cory) Foss, Nathan (Shyann) Rosaaen, Prairie (Wade) Mannetter, Shannon (Janae) Rosaaen, Layton (Stephanie) Oian, Jordan, Flint, Thayne, and Arena Oian, Janelle Rosaaen, Jamie (Brock) Erickson, Jared (Christean) Rosaaen, Jacob Rosaaen, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Dale is also survived by four siblings Donald Rosaaen, Stanley Rosaaen, Richard (Renee) Williams, and Mary Williams; sisters-in-law Joanne Beery and Barb Beery, and brother-in-law Joe (Janet) Beery.
Dale is preceded in death by his wife Elaine; parents Selmer and Evelyn Rosaaen; in-laws Newell and Margaret Beery; stepdad Russell Williams; brothers-in-law Eddy Beery, Nick Beery and David Verschoot; and sisters-in-law Joanne Rosaaen, Shelly Rosaaen and Vesta Verschoot.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Rosaaen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.