A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday April 3, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dale Weil, 71 of Fairview, MT passed away on Monday March 27, 2023 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.
Dale Paul Weil was born June 28, 1951, to Paul and Bernice Weil in Hazen, North Dakota.
Dale enlisted in the United States Navy 1971 and served four years on the USS Robert Wilson before being honorably discharged in 1975. After that he came home to help with the sugar beet harvest for his sister and brother-in-law. He then began working as a roughneck in the oil field. Dale also worked for MonKota Fertilizer Plant and the sugar factory in Sidney, Montana before he retired.
Although Dale never had children of his own, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed fishing and going on daily drives to check and see what was going on in the valley.
Dale passed away on Monday March 27, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney , Montana with family by his side.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Bernice Weil, niece Brittany Heine, niece Jeneath Weil, and nephew Jonathan Miller.
He is survived by his siblings Don Weil, Wanda (Terry) Miller, Donna Sheetz, Paul Weil, Mary (Jim) Hardy, Barb Strasheim, David ( Danette) Heine, and Aunt Violet Leikam.
