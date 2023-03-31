Weil, Dale 71

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday April 3, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Dale Weil, 71 of Fairview, MT passed away on Monday March 27, 2023 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.

