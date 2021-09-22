Dan Nay, 26, of Billings, Montana passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 13, 2021.
Dan was born on May 1, 1995 to David Nay and Brenda (Olson) Hayden in Plentywood, Montana.
Dan had a common-law marriage with Reesa Justine Cornelison. He had one daughter, Julianna Carol Nay. Dan was a loving father devoted to his daughter.
He was a free spirit who loved to be out in the wide open. He was a proud redneck who was always ready for the country fun. Whether it was bonfires, dirt road drives, or mudding, he was always down for it. He stayed true to himself and what you saw is what you got. He was a true friend who was always there for everyone. He would put the weight of everyone else's problems on himself.
Dan had the mechanical mind and was always working on one of his projects. Once he got into something he would give it his all. He was a very hard worker that would not give up until the job was done. Currently, Dan was employed by Good Earth Works as a landscaper.
Dan was preceded in death by his grandpa Gerald Hartland and Papa Andy Olson on his moms side; and grandpa Ivan Nay and grandma Virginia Nay on his dads side.
Dan is survived by Reesa and their daughter Julianna of Billings; mom Brenda (Donald) Hayden of Roundup; dad David Nay of Roundup; stepdad Randy Gugler; Gramma Jean Rae Jean Kimble and grandma Dianne DesCamps; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins who were a huge part of his life. Dan also considered his many friends and cousins as his brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley. Please make checks payable to St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation with SPCYV in the memo and send to: Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley, c/o St. Vincent healthcare Foundation, Attn: Kim Tripp, 106 N 30th, Billings, MT 59101. (If you need W-9 it is on the SPCYV google drive under coalition admin documents>Donations)
