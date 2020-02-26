Funeral services for Daniel Rootes, 69, of Miles City, Mont., formerly of Sidney, are Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, Mont., with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com
Daniel passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Mont.
