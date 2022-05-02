Daniel Sitter, 53, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.
Danny was born on Nov. 4, 1968 in Sidney to Phillip (Yogi) and Dorene (Sundheim) Sitter. He was welcomed to the family by his older siblings Tami and David. He was later blessed with a younger sister, Page.
He grew up and attended high school in Sidney before his marriage to Shari and they were blessed with two children: Phillip and Shantell.
He had a mischievous grin, an amazing laugh, and a hilarious sense of humor. He was a true comedian. Some of his favorite memories were spent laughing with family until tears were streaming and guts were aching. His job wasn’t complete until everyone was out of breath from excessive laughter.
Danny was a cook by trade. He worked in several kitchens in the Sidney area. He moved to Longview, Washington in 1992 where he continued working as a cook before returning back to Montana. He made a lot of friends and reconnected with family upon his return.
Some of his hobbies included playing guitar and fishing with his mom.
Danny joins his father, Phillip and his mother, Dorene.
He is survived by his sister, Tami Olson (Don); brother, David Danielson; sister, Page Zieske; his children, Phillip and Shantell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge room.
