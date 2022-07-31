Daniel Wayne Sheehan, 80

Daniel Wayne Sheehan, 80

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Daniel Wayne Sheehan, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1941, in Elmdale, Montana, to Lehon Sheehan and Mildred (Lowe) Sheehan. Daniel grew up in Sidney, Montana where he met and married Annabelle Crum in 1959.

Daniel was strong in his faith and proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corps. He was stationed in Twenty Nine Palms, California from 1958 to 1961. During that time, he spent two years in Okinawa. After he was discharged, Daniel returned home to Sidney, Montana and went to work for his father at Enco service station. He started working in the oilfields around 1966, which took him and his family to numerous states. His oil field service career included drilling wells worldwide on land, ice, and sea. He was extremely proud that he was the first American to drill a well in the Chukchi Sea near Russia. His career led him to Houston, where he worked for Chevron Oil as a petroleum engineer and later as a consultant for Oildan LLC. Following his retirement, Daniel continued to make his home in Pearland until his passing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Sheehan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments