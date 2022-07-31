Daniel Wayne Sheehan, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was born on August 17, 1941, in Elmdale, Montana, to Lehon Sheehan and Mildred (Lowe) Sheehan. Daniel grew up in Sidney, Montana where he met and married Annabelle Crum in 1959.
Daniel was strong in his faith and proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corps. He was stationed in Twenty Nine Palms, California from 1958 to 1961. During that time, he spent two years in Okinawa. After he was discharged, Daniel returned home to Sidney, Montana and went to work for his father at Enco service station. He started working in the oilfields around 1966, which took him and his family to numerous states. His oil field service career included drilling wells worldwide on land, ice, and sea. He was extremely proud that he was the first American to drill a well in the Chukchi Sea near Russia. His career led him to Houston, where he worked for Chevron Oil as a petroleum engineer and later as a consultant for Oildan LLC. Following his retirement, Daniel continued to make his home in Pearland until his passing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Daniel is survived by his daughters Cheryll Pavlicek and husband Don, of Bismarck, ND, Theresa Jilek and husband, Doug, of Dickinson, ND, Sandy Sheehan and husband, Dean Martin, of Pearland, TX; grandchildren Dustin Pavlicek, Travis Pavlicek, Aaron Pavlicek, Derek Jilek, Danielle Pierce; eight great grandchildren, a host of many other family and friends which include neighbors Amy and Cathy and his faithful companion Scotty. He is preceded in death by his father Lehon Earl Sheehan; mother Mildred Edith Lowe Sheehan; brothers Gordon Sheehan, Rodney Sheehan, Scottie Sheehan; sisters Barbara Howes, Judith Baxter, and Lola Dean.
Services for Daniel were held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 West Broadway, Pearland, Texas. Visitation is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with pastor Keith Anderson officiating. *Services will be also available online* Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Sheehan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.