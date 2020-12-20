Memorial service for Darlene Johnson, 85, of Keene, North Dakota will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Keene, ND with Pastor Robert Schmidt “Kind Eagle” officiating.
Services are under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Darlene passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City, North Dakota.
