Darnell Elizabeth Price was born on May 29th, 1960 to Donald and Patricia Price in Fremont , Michigan. “Dar” attended school in Fremont, then Newaygo, Michigan and graduated in 1978. She then spent a year at Meredith Manor in West Virginia studying horsemanship and equine studies.
Dar was active in FFA and 4-H as a teen and maintained her love of animals throughout her life. She started a small flock of sheep so her son Michael would have projects to show and sell when he started 4 H, and she loved meeting kids and families in the 4-H community, sharing her knowledge and experience, and was proud of their achievements.
Dar kept the flock after Mike left for college, selling out when cancer treatments forced her to slow down. She was an avid barrel racer and loved showing horses. She raised registered Paint Horses for several years. She has owned Corgis for the last 18 years, saying that if they were good enough for the Queen, it was good enough for her.
Dar met Thomas Miller in Newaygo. They moved to Montana and married December 21st, 1990 in Sidney Montana. They fixed up a small property, were blessed with their son Michael in 1992, and spent 33 years together with a view of the Yellowstone Valley surrounded by horses, dogs, cats, sheep, chickens, an occasional calf, and even a short lived Horned Frog. They kept a big garden which they nicknamed Small Potatoes.
Darnell worked for the Richland County jail in Sidney through the 1990’s and early 2000’s. She was also a reserve police officer in Fairview. She finished her career in the juvenile probation court in 2012. She had also worked in small shops doing upholstery, and was skilled with a sewing machine.
Dar was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2008 after kidney issues and weight loss. It remained dormant for years then required monthly treatments. A stem cell transplant brought a wonderful year of remission, then increasing chemo-therapy until December 2022, when the cancer spread rapidly through her bones and joints making life painful.
Darnell suffered a stroke in 2020, and with the support of doctors, friends, and family, she regained some strength and her life back. A lifetime of caring for horses, 250 pound rams, and hard work, took a toll on her body.
Darnell passed away in her sleep January 8th at the Billings Clinic with her son and husband close. She had complications from the disease and the powerful chemo drugs, radiation treatments created great stress on her body. We already miss her, but believe she is free of pain now and with the Lord.
Darnell was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Kelley, her grandmother who greatly influenced her. She is survived by her husband Thomas, son Michael of Sidney, brother Daryll of Michigan, brother Tim(Susan) of Cedar Springs MI, sister Brenda of Alamogordo,NM, her cousin Sandy Ranger of Newaygo,MI, several nieces and nephews, and her Uncle Jim (Peg) Ranger who tried to stay in touch and cared deeply about her.
As with all obituaries, legal and big life changes are noted, but we hope you remember some small interaction with Darnell and smile or laugh.
