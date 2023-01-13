Darnell Elizabeth Price was born on May 29th, 1960 to Donald and Patricia Price in Fremont , Michigan. “Dar” attended school in Fremont, then Newaygo, Michigan and graduated in 1978. She then spent a year at Meredith Manor in West Virginia studying horsemanship and equine studies.

A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, MT at 11 am Saturday January 14th. Pastor Tim O'Shields will conduct the ceremony.

To plant a tree in memory of Darnell Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments