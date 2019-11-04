Memorial services for Darrell C. Goebel, 86 of Billings, MT formerly of Sidney, MT are at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Sidney with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Darrell was born on July 22, 1933 to Mathias and Sophie (Ericksen) Goebel in Irene, SD. He was the 4th of 5 children, including older sisters, Lucille & Leona, older brother, Leslie, & younger brother, Terry, who passed away as a baby. Darrell was baptized at the Lutheran church in Irene, SD and moved with his family to Sidney where he was confirmed at Pella Lutheran Church. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1951.
As a teenager, Darrell worked with his father as a mason. Darrell met his future wife, Doris Moore from Trotters, ND on a blind date arranged by her sister, Carol. They were married on May 29, 1954 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney. In August of that same year, Darrell was inducted into the army & was stationed in the territory of Hawaii where Doris joined him for 15 months. They enjoyed their time living on the island of Oahu. They returned to the states & civilian life in 1956.
Their 1st daughter, Dawn, was born that same year, and Darcy followed in 1959. A son, Daren, was born later in 1967. They moved often during these early years when Darrell worked for Sun Oil Co. Wanting to stay in one place, Darrell took a job as a carpenter for BD Ness in Sidney & then joined the coal crew at the MDU Lewis & Clark Station. Thirty-four years later he retired as Superintendent of the MDU power plant.
Darrell & Doris were members of Pella Lutheran Church, and Darrell served several years as the treasurer - faithfully counting offerings after church each week. Darrell & Doris especially enjoyed camping - starting out by sleeping in their station wagon (which Doris's sister, Carol, made privacy curtains for!) and ending up in a luxurious RV. Their travels took them to all 50 states. They had fun taking their children & grandchildren to Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, Disney World, & the Tetons as well as places closer to home.
Darrell was a true "handyman", and his wife & kids believed he could fix, invent, & build anything! He took on the huge project of building a house for his family by himself while working full time in 1968. It only took him 6 months! They lived in it 46 years! Even though he could do many things, Darrell said his real hobby was his wife & children and spending time with them. He dearly loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, programs, graduations, & birthdays. Darrell and Doris moved to Billings in 2014 to be near their children. They were married 65 years.
Darrell passed away on Monday, October 21, at the age of 86. Darrell is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughter, Dawn Minder of Billings; his daughter, Darcy Prevost (Pete) of Billings; his son, Daren (MiSuk) of Graham, WA; his grandchildren - Phillip Minder (Ali) of Billings; Clara Bayne (Kyle) of Lone Tree, CO; Anna Prevost of Moscow, ID; Madelyn Prevost of Billings; Nick Goebel of Graham, WA; & a new great grandson, Everett Minder of Billings.