Darvel Earl Vickers, 75, passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls on Friday, October 15, 2021.
Darvel was born Aug. 26, 1946 in East Fairview, North Dakota to Arthur and Vera (Kast) Vickers. He attended a one room school for his primary education and graduated from Fairview High School in 1964. He attended the North Dakota State School of Science where he took one year of plumbing and one year of mechanics. It was in Wapaton, North Dakota where he met his future wife, Kathrine Vaughn, at the roller skating rink. He saw her and couldn’t take his eyes off of her. The couple married Sept. 4, 1967.
Twenty two days later, Darvel was drafted into the United States Army on Sept. 26, 1967. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia and was sent overseas. He was honorably discharged in 1969. After his time in the army he returned to Montana and began working for the Great Northern Railroad as a machinist. He retired after working on the railroad for 42 years.
His beloved wife Kathrine, passed away in 2012. This was a hard time for him and he had to find other things to occupy his time. You would always see Darvel in town driving his fancy pick up and had his faithful poodle standing in the window while he was cruising around. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle or out visiting with people around town. Everyone knew Darvel. In his younger years he participated in the Havre Boxing Club and obtained the “Golden Glove” award from the Optimist. He was a force to be reckoned with in the ring and it was hard to find anyone to get in the ring with him. They all knew that you “Don’t mess with Darvel.”
He also enjoyed driving out to the Bear Paw Mountains, fishing and hunting and most importantly his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kathrine Vickers; son, Darvel Earl, Jr. “DJ”; son-in-law, Robert Keith; and two brothers, Arthur “Stormy” Vickers and Roger Vickers.
Darvel is survived by his children, Anna (Bob) Dion, Christine (Allan) Drew, Joni (Brian Rhoades) Keith, and Bradley (Anna) Vickers; grandchildren, Aja, Amanda, Tianna, Robert, Ramsey, Alec, Thomas, Jordan, Katy, Emalee, Sophie, Lily, Logan and Ava: four great grandchildren: two brothers, Vance (Linda) and Byron (Trish) Vickers: and his friend and companion, Peggy Utsler.
His memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at the Messiah Lutheran Church with pastor Rick Hodshire officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Highland Cemetery. Please visit Darvel’s online memorial page to send a card or leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.