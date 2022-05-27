Funeral services for David L. Nygaard, 73 of Sidney, are at 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Pella Lutheran Church, Sidney, MT with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating. Interment with Military Honors by the Montana Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post #4099 will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 10 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
David Lane Nygaard, age 73, of Sidney, MT went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2022, peacefully, and surrounded by his family. David was born in Crosby, ND on April 9, 1949 to Duane and Helen Nygaard. He attended school in Columbus, ND and later in Sidney, MT where he graduated.
In 1969, David enlisted in the United States Army. He was in the Army from 1969-1974. After being honorably discharged, he went to work for the United States Postal Service where he retired after 36 years of service.
On July 20, 1978, David was united in marriage to Cindy Martin. They were blessed with 6 loving children; Troy Nygaard, Todd Sletvold, Dustin Sletvold, Tanya Hansel, Michelle Sletvold, and Nikki Schriver.
Shortly after retirement, David started working at Reynolds Market. He enjoyed socializing with anyone, and everyone. He loved to hunt, fish, go to garage sales, and thrift stores, he loved collecting anything and everything. David also enjoyed playing cards, singing karaoke, spending time with family, camping at Medora, ND, and all the activities that his grandchildren were involved in. He loved to sing “You Are My Sunshine” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
David is survived by; his wife, Cindy; his children, Troy (Jana) Nygaard, Todd Sletvold, Dustin Sletvold, Michelle Sletvold, Tanya (Clint) Hensel, and Nikki (Jamie) Schriver; his brothers, Donald (Marietta) Nygaard, and Tim (Barb) Nygaard; his grandchildren, Tia (Jon) Nelson, Ashley (Cody) Barber, Tierney (Travis) Martinson, Courtney (Jonny) Steed, Royce Horswill, Rowen Horswill, Raif Horswill, Destiny Sletvold, MacKenzy Sletvold, Remington Sletvold, Kori Hensel, Kaitlyn Hensel, Kaci Hensel, Derek Nygaard, Jaren Nygaard, Alexis Haggerty, Jordan Schriver, Kassidy Schriver, and Jazmyn Sletvold; his great grandchildren, Riley and Hadley Butler, Jon Jr., Emery, Avery, and Emryn Barber, Axten and Forrest Martinson, Paisley, Rylan, and Weston Steed.
David is preceded in death by; his parents, Duane and Helen Nygaard, and twin granddaughters, Megan & Madison Nygaard.