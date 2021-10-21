David Verschoot, 80, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, Washington.
Dave was born May 26, 1941 to Albert and Anna Lee (Horsford) Verschoot in Glendive, Montana. He was the youngest of five boys.
Dave grew up near Circle, Montana where he attended country school and Circle school. He farmed and ranched in the Richey-Enid area all of his life. He married Vesta Beery on Feb. 9, 1964. Dave and Vesta had three sons, Todd (Bobbi), Tyler, and Tony (Lisa), and three grandchildren, Cade, Kael, and Maci. He was so proud of his sons and adored his grandchildren.
Dave was a quiet man, always said you learned more by listening, had a strong work ethic, and instilled that ethic in his sons.
Dave served as director at Richey Bank, helped on the Fourth of July in Lambert, also served as a board member for the Lion’s Den. He was always content on his farm. In later years, he loved to garden and enjoyed sharing it. He loved to go to Nortana for coffee, always said he went there for the “salt and mineral.”
David is survived by; his sons, Todd (Bobbi Jo), and Tony (Lisa); his grandchildren, Cade, Kael, and Maci; his brothers-in-law, Dale Rosaaen, and Joe Berry; his sisters-in-law, Joanne Beery, Barb Beery, Sandy Verschoot, Donna Verschoot, and Nancy Verschoot; and multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
David is preceded in death by; his wife, Vesta; his parents, Albert and Anna Lee Verschoot; his son, Tyler Verschoot; his brothers, Alfred, Alan, and Charles Verschoot; his sister-in-law, Elaine Rosaaen; and his brothers-in-law, Eddy and Nick Beery.
No services are being planned for David Verschoot at this time.
Memorials can be made to the Richey/Lambert Ambulance service or charity of your choice.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
