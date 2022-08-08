Funeral services for Dean Elton Mitchell, 92 of Glendive, Montana are at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the West Side Baptist Church, 804 E Canary Lane, Glendive, with Pastor Dan Pust officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church in Glendive under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, Montana. Inurnment of Dean and Dorothy Mitchell will be laid to rest at a later date in the Country Cross Cemetery, Mitchell’s Family Cemetery, rural Dawson County, Montana. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dean Elton Mitchell passed away, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home, in Glendive. He lived a long, good life, starting when he was born Sept. 19, 1929. One of seven children born to William G. and Lydia Mitchell, who resided in Savage.
In 1951, at the age of 21 Dean enlisted in the armed forces. While on assignment in Illinois he met the love of his life, Dorothy Dampfh. Not long after Dorothy moved to Montana, and they married July 2, 1953. Two sons soon followed, William and Dale.
Dean was a hard worker, who found his niche in the oil fields. Starting with Daniels and retiring from Mitchell Oil Field Services.
Always busy, Dean and Dorothy, enjoyed many things. Traveling to visit friends and family, gardening, wood working, fishing, reading, card games, rummage sales and many more things.
Dean is survived by: two siblings, Harvey Mitchell of Wisconsin and Lois (Mitchell) Connolly of Missoula; his sons, William (Janet) of Tinley Park, IL, and Dale (Cindy) of Sidney, MT; two grandchildren, Olivia (Ben), Kristopher (Roxie) and one great grandchild, Amellia.
