Dean Elton Mitchell, 92

Dean Elton Mitchell, 92

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Funeral services for Dean Elton Mitchell, 92 of Glendive, Montana are at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the West Side Baptist Church, 804 E Canary Lane, Glendive, with Pastor Dan Pust officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church in Glendive under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, Montana. Inurnment of Dean and Dorothy Mitchell will be laid to rest at a later date in the Country Cross Cemetery, Mitchell’s Family Cemetery, rural Dawson County, Montana. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Dean Elton Mitchell passed away, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home, in Glendive. He lived a long, good life, starting when he was born Sept. 19, 1929. One of seven children born to William G. and Lydia Mitchell, who resided in Savage.

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments