Deann Marie (Hiatt) Engstrom, known to family and friends as Dee, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the age of 67. She was a resident at the Owyhee Health and Rehab facility in Homedale, ID.
Dee was born on June 16, 1955, in Costa Mesa, CA, to Darrell and Murlene Hiatt. She was the oldest of nine siblings; Lynette, Daniel, Meg, Jonathon, Rebecca, Rachel, Jenifer, and Jerremy. She and Lynette enjoyed spending their younger years in sunny California and Dee always enjoyed visits to the beach with her cousins. As the family grew, they moved further north, eventually settling in the state of Montana, which would become her forever home.
Dee married David Engstrom on May 3, 1975, in Helena, MT. Together they raised four children: Matthew Lee (married to Erin French); Aaron Alan (married to Annie Hartmann); Amy Marie (married to Matthew Hull), and Kelly Elizabeth (married to Joseph Swenson).
Throughout her life, Dee chose to thrive wherever she was. Whether it was making Christmas centerpieces with the PTA in Montana City, MT, working as a librarian at Northwest College in Kirkland, WA, joining the worship choir in Colorado Springs, CO, or making decorative seed boards for the county fair in Savage, MT, she was determined to “bloom where she was planted.”
Dee was blessed to be "Nana” to 14 grandchildren: Logan, Cole, Tyler, Carter, Grant, Emmett, Jane, Josiah, Anna, Lydia, Samuel, Nilla, Isaac, and Abigail.
Deann was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Lynette and Rachel, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her surviving siblings, in-laws (Dick & Shirley Engstrom, and John & Anita Pigg), spouse, children, and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Bible Baptist Church in Sidney, MT. Please consider sending your condolences through Fulkerson Funeral Home if you cannot make it.
