DeAnn P. Jimison, 80
Funeral services for DeAnn P. Jimison, 80 of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
DeAnn was born Nov. 23, 1939, Sidney, Mont., the daughter of Hetland “Het” and Ruth (Hopkins) Moe. She grew up and attended schools in Lambert, where she graduated from high school.
DeAnn was united in marriage to James “Jim” Jimison on Jan. 10, 1958 in Sidney, Mont. After the marriage they made their home in Glendive, Mont. She did the books at the NAPA Auto Parts Store.
In 1965, they moved to Sidney, Mont., where she worked at several businesses. She did the books for an oil company, worked at the Treasures Office, did the books for her husband’s excavating business and at JCPenney. Her husband, Jim passed away on April 30, 2005. DeAnn retired from JCPenney in 2012 due to a hip injury and has remained in Sidney ever since.
DeAnn was a member of the Pella Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Society and the Sons of Norway. She enjoyed going for rides, watching her grandchildren in their sporting events, playing bunco, and traveling to visit her children.
DeAnn passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, Mont.
Surviving her are: her son, Jimmie (Connie) Jimison, Shepherd, Mont.; her daughters, Tammie (Ken) Berndt, Mandan, N.D. and Sherri Jimison, Sidney, Mont.; brother, Terry (Deb) Moe, Longview, Wash.; 11 grandchildren and 16, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband Jim, brother Robert “Bob” Moe, and her grandson Jessie.