Delbert Lee Waters, 77, of Richey, Montana passed away Sept. 17, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney.
Delbert was born April 23, 1944 to Otis and Ardis (Argent) Waters in Wolf Point, Montana. Living in Richey, he grew up on the Waters Ranch north of Richey with his brothers and sister and graduated from Richey High School in the spring of 1962. He also graduated from the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota receiving his Mechanic Certificate.
He married Gladys Babb and with her came two step children, Barb and Steve. Later in life he married Patsy Torgrimson in 1991.
Delbert had a passion for his life’s work of farming and ranching. He loved the Waters Ranch, mending fences and pulling calves. Delbert loved spending time at his cabin at Rock Creek.
He was a member of the Richey Saddle Club, Richey Jaycees, Richey Volunteer Fire Dept. & former Fire Chief, member of the Richey United Methodist Church. Delbert was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting vintage cars, and member of the Richey Vintage Car Club. He was also an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas with his wife Patsy to attend Nascar races. He enjoyed attending sporting events for his grandson Brandon, and later watching his great grandsons Brady & Wyatt play all sports was something Delbert really enjoyed.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 30 years Patsy Waters of Richey; stepdaughter Barb Sikveland (Nils) of Richey and stepson Steve Babb (Janine) of Glendive, Montana; sister Verna Kemmis of Sidney: and 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Delbert is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Harold, Keith, Dale, Stanley and Lynn; and new born twins Edwin Jay and Elsie Mae.
Memorial services for Delbert will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at the Richey Methodist Church in Richey, Montana. Pastor Sione Fungalei will officiate under the care of Fulkerson – Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To send flowers, call the local flower shops or the funeral home.
