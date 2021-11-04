Delmar Lee Thiel, 76, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Oct. 30, 2021.
Delmar was born on Monday, April 16, 1945 and was welcomed by his mother, Lucy Duncan Thiel, and father, Raymond Thiel. His family quickly grew to four sisters and six brothers, all of which he loved dearly. Growing up in Sidney Montana, he dreamed of traveling the world. The day he turned 18, Del left home to pursue his dreams.
In January of 1965, he married Linda Kleiner. Over the next five years they welcomed three beautiful children, Wendy, Jeff, and Troy.
Del worked as an owner and manager of restaurants for the next four decades. He inspired hard work ethic while maintaining a strong regard for those he managed. Throughout the years, he would quietly help many people in need by taking them in and helping them get back on their feet.
He received a myriad of awards from restaurants he managed by being recognized by his employers with his meticulous work ethic and strong sense of humor.
He began traveling the world and visiting as many places as possible. He stepped foot on every continent besides Antarctica. After moving in with his daughter’s family in 2000, he semi-retired and began traveling with his best friend, Chris Mitzel, where they explored every corner of the globe.
Del was regarded as “Mr. Handsome” to all that knew him. He made sure to let everyone know on a daily basis how handsome he was. This was part of his every day humor and everyone loved this about him.
Del worked at the Salem Hospital in the mornings and cared for his granddaughter in the afternoon. He became an avid walker and ran many marathons. “Pops” (as known by his grandkids) loved the fall colors of Oregon, specifically the bright red trees at Minto Brown Island Park in Salem where he walked eight miles daily. Throughout his work, travels, and interactions with the community around him Del held a special appreciation for the well-being of others, culture, and experiencing all that life could give him.
Del was preceded in death by his son Jeff and granddaughter Roni Rae; parents Lucy and Raymond Sr.; brothers Chet, Stan, Chuck, Gerald and Gordon; Sisters Shirley Baxter, Darlene Dolney and infant sister Lois.
He is survived by his brother Raymond Jr. and sisters Janice Shipp and Barbara Johnson; daughter Wendy (Keith) MacGregor; grandchildren Bryce and Katterlea; son Troy (Diane); grandchildren Tara and Tate; grandchildren, Jeffrey Junior and Jade Thiel; and numerous great grandchildren. He loved all his nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them.
Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Belcrest Memorial Park.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.