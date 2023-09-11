Funeral services for Delmer Dschaak, 91 of Sidney were at 10:00 A.M., Monday September 11, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sidney with Pastor John Baseley officiating. Interment is in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. Visitation was Sunday, September 10, 2023, from Noon to 5PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Delmer passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at his home in Sidney. Delmer was born in Fairview on December 28, 1931, and attended Fairview schools.
He met the love of his life, Delores Entzel, at the local roller-skating rink. On January 18, 1953, Delmer and Delores were happily united in marriage. Delmer served a short stint in the National Guard. He worked at a tire shop operated by Pete Degal and George Sweley. Delmer was never afraid of working hard, long hours. At the end of his shift at the D+S tire store he took off for his second job of the day at the Peavey elevator. In 1973 Delmer and Delores purchased the Dairy Queen. In the early eighties during the first oil boom in Sidney, they looked at it as a great opportunity to sell. Delmer then went to work at Johnsons Hardware until he retired.
Surviving him are two daughters, Dena Prevost of Billings and Darla Zoanni of Sidney; one brother, Larry Dschaak of Kennewick, WA; five grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Delmer was preceded by his parents; wife Delores Dschaak; son Danny Dschaak; two brothers, Melvin Dschaak and Edwin Dschaak; and two sisters, Agnes Reidle and Lorraine Halstead.
