Delmer Dschaak

Funeral services for Delmer Dschaak, 91 of Sidney were at 10:00 A.M., Monday September 11, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Sidney with Pastor John Baseley officiating. Interment is in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. Visitation was Sunday, September 10, 2023, from Noon to 5PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Delmer passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at his home in Sidney. Delmer was born in Fairview on December 28, 1931, and attended Fairview schools.

