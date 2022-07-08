Dateline: Sidney, MT
Mass of the Christian Burial for Delores R. Eggum, 67 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney with Fr. Jim O’Neil and Fr. Callistus “Cally” Igwenagu as co-presiders. Wake service will be at 6:00 P.M., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Sidney, MT. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Delores Renee Eggum, 67, was born to Ann (Schan) and John Eggum on August 31, 1954, in Sidney, MT. Delores went to meet her Lord and Savior in the early morning hour on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Sidney Health Care, Sidney, MT. She will also be greeted by her parents, brother Dennis and sisters Linda and Lorraine.
Delores attended St. Philomena Catholic School and Sidney High School. Over the years she worked as a CNA at Richland Homes, Small World Day Care, and volunteered at the Salvation Army. Delores had a very good memory with names and dates, and she was a friend to all. She did not always talk a lot, but she was present and enjoyed everyone and every event she attended. She was a kind soul and made a lasting impression on many people through her life.
Even though Delores was never a mother, she was a second mom to all her nieces and nephews. She loved spending time with family and was very active in and loved her Catholic faith. She also loved butterflies and had a soft spot for cats.
One of her favorite hobbies was doing jigsaw puzzles and when they became too easy, she challenged herself to complete 3D jigsaw puzzles. She also liked to do diamond dots paintings, Sudoku, word search, and watching basketball and baseball on TV. She loved playing games and was especially competitive when playing Bingo and Bunko.
During the holidays, she was famous for baking, designing, and decorating a giant cookie for her brother and sisters. She would bring it to the house and make everyone guess what it was until someone finally got it correct! She also shared her unique cookies with many special friends and neighbors, notably, Mark Delany. The care and friendship she received from Cristina Molloy and Tracy Denowh was such a blessing to Delores and to our family.
She is survived by: her sisters, Mary Ann (Joe) Steinbeisser and Connie Rehbein; her brother, Byron (Judy) Eggum; sister-in-laws, Becki Eggum and Linda Heen; brother-in-law, Gilbert Hernandez; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; brother-Dennis Eggum; sister-Linda Hernandez; infant sister- Lorraine Eggum; nephew-Keith Steinbeisser; niece-Charla Eggum; grandnephew-Taylen Eggum; and many aunts and uncles.