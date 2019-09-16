A memorial service for Denise Lynn Torgerson of Sidney, are at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Denise Lynn Torgerson, 53, of Sidney, MT passed away August 16, 2019 at her home. Her dad nicknamed her Charlie. Denise was born January 11, 1966 to Mike and June Torgerson in Sidney, MT. She was raised in Fairview where she attended school. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church.
At the age of 3, Denise learned to crochet and enjoyed the hobby throughout her life. She crocheted a beautiful rooster afghan for her sister by looking at a picture. Her other hobbies included collecting wolves, painting and putting puzzles together. She enjoyed gardening and was always proud of the vegetables that she canned from her garden. She made the best rhubarb strawberry jelly. Denise and her son Justin spent countless hours at the river catching fish using only a stick, fishing line and a pop top. Denise worked at various jobs. At the time of her death she worked for Richland Motor Inn.
Denise is preceded in death by her father Mike Torgerson, grandparents John Lunstad, Bud and Gertie Melby, aunt and uncle Dorothy and Harvey Lunstad, Odeen and Yvonne Lunstad, aunt Addie Lunstad, and cousins Brian Johnson and Cassidy Lunstad.
She is survived by her son Justin (Jennifer) Calvert and their children Michael (Savannah Mager) and Austin, her mother June Torgerson, her sister Cindy (Richard) Christiansen, a great grandchild to be born in January, all of Fairview, MT, her aunt and uncle Helen and Jerry Lunstad of Mandan, ND and numerous cousins. Denise Also leaves behind her beloved dog, Chico, who was her pride and joy.