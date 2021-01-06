Funeral services for Dennis A. Swenson, 79, of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Cremation will follow services under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be one hour before services at the Elks Lodge. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Seventy-nine years ago, Dennis Andrew Swenson came into this world to parents Alvin and Mary (Barns) on June 2, 1941 in Scobey, Montana. Dennis was the oldest brother of Ronald, Sharon, and Janice. Growing up, Dennis and brother, Ronnie, were the fun loving “Rebels” of Scobey.
When Dennis was twenty he drove up on a beautiful girl and her sister who were walking home from the movies. He offered them a ride, she accepted and it was love at first sight. When his cousin Bob told him he was running away to get married, Dennis thought that sounded like a great idea to him, and the rest is history. Dennis and Donna were married for 59 years. In those early years they produced four beautiful children, Wayne, Kenneth, Kimberly (South) and Leah. Shortly after they were married Dennis, who started with nothing build his own successful oil drilling business. For most of his career he worked alongside his right hand man and oldest son, Wayne. Between providing for and raising a family with all the normal ups and downs, life was still always good. During his life he loved to tell stories with his buddies, drink beer, travel, and spend time with his family, all the while that beautiful head of black hair went along for the ride – always perfection. During the last several years Dennis’s health was declining but that never stopped him from living his life. He was always ready to get in his car and go on a trip zooming along at a mega speed of 50! Dennis especially loved to hang out in the garage, have a beer, reminisce about the old days, and watch his son Kenny work.
Sadly on Thursday morning, December 31, 2020, Dennis passed away peacefully at his home. Dad we love you very much. You will always be the coolest person we will ever know. You were definitely one of a kind and everyone whose lives you touched will miss you greatly.