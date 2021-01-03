Dennis A. Swenson, 79
Funeral services for Dennis A. Swenson, 79 of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Sidney Elks Lodge. Cremation will follow services under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be one hour before services at the Elks Lodge. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dennis passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in the ER at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Montana.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Swenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.