Dennis F. Albrecht, 71
Funeral services for Dennis F. Albrecht, 71 of Sidney are at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Lonsdale United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Sione Fungalei officiating. Interment with Military Honor will be in the Newlon Cemetery, Newlon, Mont., under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations may be made to: the Shriners, the V.F.W Post #4099 of Sidney, Wounded Warriors, the NRA, or the charity of one’s choice. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dennis passed away on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Mont.