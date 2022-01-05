Derrell Reeves, 79, of Springville, Utah lost his 2 1⁄2 year battle with lung cancer on Jan. 2, 2022 at their new home in Springville, Utah with Teddi and Tara by his side.
Derrell was born on March 3, 1942 in Enid, OK. His family moved to Orem, Utah when he was 2 1⁄2 years old, where he grew up and graduated from Orem High School. He attended Southern Utah and Utah State University, before graduating from Brigham Young University, after which he was drafted in the US Army.
During college, he worked for Wiscombe Paint Company, doing commercial painting and worked for them after returning from Vietnam.
While painting the oil refinery in Billings, Montana, he met the love of his life, Thelma (Teddi) Dobias in May of 1969. They were married in December of 1969 in Cartwright, North Dakota and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Derrell worked in the Computer Department at Hercules for a year after they were married. He decided to follow his dream of becoming a stockbroker, which he did, and loved, for 45 years before retiring in 2013.
Teddi and Derrell had one daughter, Tara, born in December of 1977, and moved to Park City, Utah in March, 1978, where they lived for 43 years.
Teddi and Derrell were season ticket holders for Golden Eagles Hockey and University of Utah football for several years. They loved to camp during their entire married life and still own a 40-foot fifth wheel.
They have great memories of their camping and golfing days with good friends in Morgan, Utah and Bear Lake, Utah while both were still working.
After retirement, they spent half the year in their fifth wheel between Bear Lake in the summer and Mesquite, Nevada, Pahrump, Nevada and Parker, Arizona in the fall and
winter for eight years.
Derrell’s cancer treatments replaced going South the last two winters.
He was very athletic and played softball, baseball and football in school. After moving to Park City, he played tennis and racquetball. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and skier for many years.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Park City and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Provo.
Although it was very hard to leave Park City, taking care of a big home and yard became too much with Derrell’s failing health. They bought a home in Springbrook Villas community in Springville; moved in September of 2021 and sold their home in Park City. They love their villa and being close to Tara and family.
Derrell is survived by his wife, Teddi; daughter, Tara (Brigham) Boshard; grandsons, Bryson and Riley; brother, Dale (Faye) Reeves; brother and sister-in-laws, Dick and Aone Wedel and Dave and Donna Lloyd; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rubye Reeves; brothers, Billy and Bob; in-laws, Bill and Lillian Dobias; and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sue Adams.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Heber Valley Funeral Home located at 288 N. Main Street in Heber City. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 4595 Silver Springs Drive in Park City. Interment will be held at the Park City Cemetery located at 1300 Kearns Blvd, followed by a luncheon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Everyone is welcome.
To view the services live, or re-watch the services, please visit https://my.gather.app/remember/derrell-reeves
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/) or the Huntsman Cancer Institute (https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/foundation/ways-to-give/).
Derrell was a friend to all and loved by so many. Oh, how his family and friends will miss him.