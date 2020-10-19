Diane Hoover, 69 of East Fairview, ND, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Saint Vincent Hospital, Billings, MT. Services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday October 22, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview, MT, Robin Trudell officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Interment of her cremains will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Diane Marie Gorder was born on August 4, 1951, in Hettinger, North Dakota, to David and Vera (Enderle) Gorder. She joined older brother, Clyde. Later, brothers Don and Tom joined the family.
Diane married the love of her life, Larry Hoover, on May 1, 1971. They fostered a little boy, Dwight Welch, from 1978-1980, whom she adored. Their daughter Pam joined the family in 1982.
Diane enjoyed many things in life. She really enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed working at the Powder Keg, both Fairview schools, and at the beet dump. No matter where she worked, she loved giving everyone a bad time. She was “mom” to the kids in school. Her favorite thing to do was snuggling with her grandpuppy, Lucy.
Diane went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020, in Billings, MT.
Diane is survived by; her husband, Larry; her daughter, Pam; her brothers, Don (Berta) Gorder and Tom (Gretchen) Gorder; her brother-in-law, Tom (Julie) Hoover; her sisters-in-law, Donna (Brad) Gilbertson and Theresa Hoover; and her step mother-in-law, Sandy (Jay) Anderson.
Diane is preceded in death by; her parents, David and Vera Gorder; her brother Clyde Gorder; her father-in-law, George Hoover; and her mother-in-law, Violet Hoover.