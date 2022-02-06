Dianne Barbara Torgerson, 73, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, formerly of Williston, North Dakota, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2022 surrounded by family at her home.
Dianne Barbara Rogney born to Lloyd and Dorothy (King) Rogney on Jan. 8, 1949. She was a middle child, strong willed and stubborn. Her first home was Dore, North Dakota. Then after her younger brother was born, her family moved to Fairview, Montana.
She was baptized into the Catholic faith and confirmed.
Dianne graduated from Fairview High School in 1967. She moved to Minot, North Dakota to study nursing.
In 1969 she married Reid Bruce. Two children were born from this union. Dianne met the love of her life, Harlan Torgerson, through a blind date. They married in 1979 in Fairview and made their home in Williston. They had yours, mine, and ours. She was happiest when all were home together.
After raising her family, they sold their home in Williston and built their dream home on the lake near Newtown. Many memories were made there. Dianne always said it was like a Norman Rockwell print when the grandkids came. Of everything in her life, family and friends were the most important.
Dianne loved genealogy and scrapbooking. Harlan and Dianne enjoyed traveling when they retired.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 40 years, Harlan; her daughters: Jen (Jeff) Schaunaman and daughters Claire and Ava, Callie (Leroy) Callender and sons Gavin and Gabriel; her sons: Mike (Nikki) Bruce and Scott Torgerson (fiancé Deysi Alogna) and his son Devon.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Dorothy Rogney and two brothers, Douglas Rogney and Darby Rogney.
The funeral service for Dianne will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Jacob Smith and Pastor Samuel Bobby officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Torgerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.