Dimitri Clinton
July 22, 2001 — February 13, 2022
Dimitri Clinton, 20, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Sidney, Montana from a vehicle collision.
Dimitri Clinton was born July 22, 2001 in Sakhlin, Russia. He and his brother were adopted by the Clinton family in 2004 from a Russian orphanage.
He lived in different states in the U.S. as he grew up but loved Glendive, Montana the most and came back to Glendive in 2020. He was gifted with a photographic memory, a selfless spirit and a gentle, playful heart with children. If a job needed physical strength, Dimitri could outwork anyone and get the job completed. He worked for Regency Oil Services and was proud to have a physically demanding job that made it possible for him to provide for his family.
Dimitri became a step father of five and embraced his role and was a loving, thoughtful, playful, and caring husband and parent. He became a father to his own child on Aug. 19, 2021. He adored being a father and had a protective spirit towards all those in his care.
He married his wife, Sarah, on July 30, 2021 in a small ceremony at the Glendive Courthouse. He was very happy to be married and have a family of his own.
He attended Hargrave Military Academy and faithfully served at Eastern Montana Bible Camp, Awana’s and Camp Pitt Christian Service Camp. He was formerly a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ in Virginia and attended Glendive Alliance Church in Montana.
Dimitri is survived by his wife Sarah Clinton, his daughter, Abigail and stepchildren, Isabella, Corinthia, Elizabeth, Judah and Micah; his mother, Michelle Clinton; his brothers, Nathaniel and Noah Clinton; his aunt, Jessica (Jeremy) Secrest; grandparents, Barry (Janie) Zetsch and Florance (Randy) Porter; and great-grandmother Sandi Clinton.
A memorial was held for him at Cornerstone Church of Christ in Chatham, Virginia on Feb. 18, 2022. His wife attended with daughter Abigail where the family was able to meet Abigail for the first time. It was a beautiful service.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Glendive Alliance Church with Pastor Phil Elmer officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Family and friends are asked to share a memory of Dimitri in the Celebration of Life Journal at the memorial.
A memorial fund has been started by a close co-worker of Dimitri’s at https://gofund.me/ee4e6lad.
Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.silhafuneralhomes.com. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.