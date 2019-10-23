Funeral services for Dinah Black Hawk, 70, of Mandan, formerly of Mandaree, North Dakota, are at 10:00 A.M., Friday October 25, 2019, at Water Chief Hall in Mandaree, North Dakota with Dorothy Borden officiating. The wake will be at 5:00PM Thursday October 24, 2019 at Water Chief Hall. Interment will be in Independence Congregational Church Cemetery under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. We will be gathering at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Watford City starting at 3:00PM on Thursday October 24, 2019. At 4:00PM we will be leaving for Water Chief Hall for the wake at 5:00PM. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Dinah passed away Monday October 21 at CHI St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck.
