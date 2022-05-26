Donald, 84, and Helen, 82, Helm
A graveside service for Donald and Helen Helm of Fairview, Montana are at 11 a.m.., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Fairview Cemetery in E. Fairview, Montana, with Pastor Tim O’Shields officiating, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT. A luncheon will be served after the graveside service at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Helen Ann Cayko was born May 26, 1939 in East Fairview, North Dakota to Steve and Pauline (Grzanic) Cayko. She was baptized in the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT. She joined a sister, Mary, and a brother, Steven. In the years to follow, a brother, Joe and sister, Donna, would be born into the family.
She grew up on a farm in East Fairview and attended Fairview schools. She was very involved in school activities, including cheerleading and Pep Club. She graduated in 1957, and began working for Dr. Swenson in Fairview.
Donald Dean Helm was born May 27, 1937 in Sidney, MT to Carl and Ingeborg (Dahl) Helm. He was baptized in the Zion Lutheran Church in Fairview.
As a youth Don grew up in the Sioux Pass area with his parents and younger sister, Carol Lynn. In the early 1950’s his parents bought the Grzanic Farmstead in the East Fairview, North Dakota area, which would become their family farm for over 65 years! The farm was previously owned by his future mother-in-law’s parents. (But who knew?!)
He attended Fairview Schools, and was involved in F.F.A., worked for his parents on the farm, raised sheep and pigs, where he won grand champion one year at the fair. He graduated in 1955, then attended Bozeman College, and was active in the National Guard.
Don and Helen were married June 5, 1957, in Fairview, Montana. Don worked for his uncle Harold Dahl, the reclamation, and helped his dad on the farm. Helen continued to work for Dr. Swenson.
They were very active in the Fairview Jaycee’s and Jayceen’s, where they both served as president. The club hosted many activities, including babysitting workshops, Senior Tea’s, organized and sold cookbooks, (which we still use to this day), held blood drives, rabies clinics, tractor Pulls, raft races, and supported the Boxing Club. They spent many hours and hard work to bring the swimming pool to town.
In May of 1965 they welcomed their first daughter, Karyn Beth, and in June of 1967 along came their second daughter, Ehrica Lee.
In the 1970’s they purchased the Sanderson Homestead Farm which would become their home for over 50 years. It was also close to Don’s parent’s farm where they raised spring wheat, alfalfa, beans, and sugar beets until their retirement. They enjoyed socializing and being involved in the community.
Don served on several boards and was a member of many organizations, including the Soil Conservation, Investment Club, Sugar Beet Growers Association, and the East Fairview School Board. He was a partner in Mon-Kota Fertilizer, where the customer appreciation day picnics at Sundheim Park were always a memorial event.
Don loved playing Poker with his buddies, ice skating on Noly Lake, and raising St. Bernard’s. He enjoyed having family and friends over for 4th of July picnics where there was always a good game of softball or volleyball going on. Going to the Coffee Shop to visit with locals, and play a game or two of cribbage, which he also taught to his grandchildren. Tinkering around his shop with Jeff or going to a good auction. Later in life, golf became more of a passion for him. He was a member of the Sidney Country Club, and played leagues for many years. He had a love for music and always had “Willie’s Road House” playing (sometimes a little too loud). He also had a hidden talent of playing the piano.
Helen stayed active in Jaycee’s while settling into motherhood and farm life. When the girls were older, she worked at the East Fairview School helping kids who had fallen behind. A few of her students have kept in touch with her over the years.
In 1978, she opened the Cottonwood Clothing Store in Fairview, MT with her sister Donna Cayko. They enjoyed going to market together and learning all the new fashions coming out. Later, it would become the Cottonwood “Re-Sale” clothing store that she ran until the late 1990’s when she sold the business. She was very active in the St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, the altar society, and taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Chamber of Commerce for many years. She drove beet truck, and cooked many harvest meals. She was known for her “breakfast biscuits” which were a welcome sight on early cold mornings. She had a passion for genealogy and enjoyed many hours of research. Helen loved flowers, collecting Beatrix Potter figurines, antiques, reading, and playing cards. She enjoyed going to the Medora and the Fort Peck Theaters with her grandkids.
Together, Don and Helen enjoyed playing golf with friends, and traveling around and playing new and familiar courses, and meeting at the Powder Keg every week after league for pizza and maybe a cold beer.
As snowbirds, they would winter in Mesa, AZ, where they owned a home in the same court where Don’s parents had been wintering since the 1970’s. In Mesa, they enjoyed going to Hale Theatre, Homestake Opera House, flea markets, golfing with friends, Pizza at Barro’s, and trying their luck at the Casino’s, having coffee with neighbors, and their buddy, Gene Scalon. They liked having lunch with old classmates, or with their good friends the Morks, and the Ketterlings.
Don and Helen were married for almost 65 years. They were true soulmates; one complimented the other. They were separated by death for only 38 hours. Their lives and deaths were connected in inseparable ways. They were deeply loved and will be forever missed.
Don and Helen are survived by; their daughters, Karyn (Jeff) Moore of Fairview, MT, and Ehrica (Gene) Kolstad of Glasgow, MT; grandchildren, Derrick Moore, Jeremy Moore, Kourtney (Shay) Helm, and Jace Kolstad; great grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, Morgan, Kayden, Jaxon, and James; Helen’s brother Joe Cayko of Fairview; Helen’s sister, Donna (Steve) Mullen of Walsenburg, CO, her sister-in-law, Beverly Cayko of Williston, ND, her cousin, Laurie Grzanic of Belfield, ND; Don’s niece, Deena Fetzer of Yuma, AZ; his great nieces and nephew, Desiree Fetzer, Heide Sandow, and Dakota Weidner; his step brother, Keith (Renea) Brackes; his step sisters, Bernadette (Ray) Mork, and Treasa (Jim) Carda; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Don and Helen were preceded in death by; Helen’s Parents, Steve and Pauline Cayko, Don’s Parents, Carl and Ingeborg Helm; her sister, Mary Leary; her brother Steven Cayko; his sister, Carol Weidner; his brothers, Carl Henry and Robert Wayne; their grandson, Austin Kolstad, his nephew, Steven Weidner; his cousin, Patti Brown; his step mother, Marie Logue; his step brother, Kenneth Backes; his step sister Barbara Ketterling, and numerous aunts, uncle and cousins;
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairview Swimming Pool at Merchant Bank in Fairview or to any charity of your choice.
The family of Don and Helen would like to thank you for your sympathy and kindness during this very difficult time. Most of all for helping us celebrate their lives. We are forever grateful.
A very special thank you to Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home, Pastor Tim O’Shields, the Lutheran Church, and the Lutheran Ladies for the luncheon. We are forever thankful for all your help.