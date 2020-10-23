Donald Dean Badt, 68
Dec. 30, 1951 — Oct. 3, 2020
Don was born on December 30, 1951 in Sidney, Montana, the first of two children born to Herman and Martha Badt. His early years were spent attending school in Crane and Sidney, along with helping his parents and grandparents on their farm. Even as a young boy, his strong work ethic and devotion to those closest to him was evident. He loved to tell the story of how his grandfather removed him from school during his first-grade year to help take the frozen beets out of the field, which he did without question or complaint. He was confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was an active member of youth groups and camps through Trinity Lutheran Church. In 1970, during his senior year in high school, he met the love of his life, Barb Rider. Shortly after graduation, he began working campaigns at Holly Sugar and became a permanent employee in 1972. He worked alongside his many friends and coworkers who became his extended family. Following his study of beet and sugar end technology, he became a Shift Supervisor for Holly Sugar, a position he held until becoming a Safety Manager at Sidney Sugars in 2014. He held this position until he retired after 47 years of service, on February 15, 2019.
Though dedicated to his career, his highest devotion was his family. Don and Barb were married on January 16, 1971 and soon after planted their roots south of Sidney. On July 27, 1971 Don and Barb welcomed their first daughter, Kristin. A few years later on September 25, 1975, they completed their family with the birth of their second daughter Lynette. Time with family was of the utmost importance; he embraced family vacations as an opportunity for exploration. Some of his greatest joy came from witnessing the nuance of adventure through the eyes of their children. When their daughters were grown, the couple started to vacation to Medora, ND, a destination that later became a family tradition. Don and Barb spent their free time traveling to visit their children and grandchildren. As their grandchildren grew, they shared their love of travel with all of them. Some of his favorite destinations included: Hawaii, Banff, New York City, and Washington DC, as well as trips to Disneyland and Disney World with grandchildren. After his retirement in 2019, Don and Barb moved to Billings and were blessed to be able to spend more time with family, enjoying all the little moments that make the best memories.
Anyone who knew Don knew his big laugh, his bigger heart, and knew he lived an even bigger life. Ever watchful over his family, he enjoyed being in the audience of any sporting event, musical concert, or play his grandchildren were in, cheering loudly as their biggest fan. Family gatherings were important to him, from backyard barbecues featuring his famous kabobs and yard games, to murder mystery dinners and his traditional birthday/New Year’s Eve celebration.
Donald Badt, 68, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and follower of our Lord and Savior, passed into his heavenly home on October 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his loving wife Barb, daughters Kristin (Pete) Senger, and Lynette (Chris) Clark of Billings, his grandchildren Meaghan and Lauren Winder of Bozeman and Reagan and Jackson Clark of Billings, his sister Sandy Rehbein of Sidney and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Martha Badt, his father and mother-in-law Bud and Marvel Rider, and brothers-in-law Bob Rider and Kim Rehbein.
Although we mourn his loss and will miss him dearly, we rejoice in the life he lived, the example he set, and the memories we have. We will love him always and forever.