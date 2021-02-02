Funeral services for Donald “Don” Posivio, 74 of Sidney are at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil presiding. Interment with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post #4099 of Sidney and the National Honor Guard will be in Richland Memorial Park, Sidney, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com
Don passed away early Saturday morning, January 30, 2021, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, MT.
Donald Michael Posivio was born May 19, 1946 in St. Paul, MN to parents Donald and Margaret (Tschida) Posivio. When Don was just a little boy the family moved to St. Ignatius, MT, where he attended school and eventually graduated from high school. He was the oldest of 4 children, followed by brothers Bill and Gene, and baby sister Maryanne.
Don joined the Army in 1967, where he learned aircraft maintenance and spent a year in Vietnam. He always had a dream of flying, so after the Army he fulfilled that dream, and became a flight instructor and also flew charter flights. That job brought him to Glendive, MT and the Glendive Flying Service.
While in Glendive, he met Linda Umback, and her four little boys. The two were married on April 28, 1979. Linda always thought that Don was very brave to marry her with four boys. Don later adopted them, but he always considered them his boys from the very start.
After flying, Don did several different jobs, but he liked driving truck. So the family moved to Sidney, MT where he started hauling propane in the winter. On September 15, 1988, Don suffered a life altering injury. He broke his back after a work related fall, and spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair.
Don was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and taught Hunter Safety Education in both Sidney and Glendive. He enjoyed doing woodworking, and was especially talented at scroll work until Don’s health started interfering. He spent the last 6 years at Sidney Extended Care. We are very thankful for Dr. Kessler, and the Extended Care staff for doing their best for Don for so many years, he loved you all.
Don is survived by; his wife, Linda; his sons Gary Wing of Sioux City, IA, Donny Wing of Sidney; his brothers, Bill Posivio of Ronan, MT, Gene Posivio of St. Ignatius, MT; and five grandchildren, Colby, Benjamin, Ruby, Matthew, and Morgan.
Don is preceded in death by; his parents, Don and Margaret Posivio; his sister, Maryanne Erickson; his sons, Dick and Greg Wing; and his in-laws, George and Alice Umback.