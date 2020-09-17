Funeral services for Donald “Don” Stambaugh, 82 of Sidney are at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Event Center at the Richland County Fairgrounds with Pastor Sione Fungalei of the Lonsdale Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour before service at the Event Center.
Don Stambaugh was born in his family home in Bingham, Mich., on Jan. 21, 1938 to Adelbert and Murneta (Cranston) Stambaugh. He was the second of five children born on the family farm in Michigan.
Don graduated from high school in 1956. He attended college in Lansing, Mich. for two years, where he acquired his engineering degree. During his first year of college he started dating his future wife, Deanna Wills.
Don and Deanna were married on May 10, 1960. They lived in a log cabin and worked their farm in Ubly, Mich. During that time they had four boys: Bruce, Orin, Bert and Jeff. Don suddenly had a heart attack at the age of 28 years old. They sold the farm shortly after.
Over the years Don and his family lived in several states as he followed the oil field. Don was first diagnosed with cancer in 1976. He beat his cancer and went into remission. They lived in Sidney, Mont. in the early 1980s during the oil boom there. In the mid 1980s he started D And D Welding with his best friend Bob McGinnis.
When Don and Deanna returned to Michigan in the early 1990s he opened D.O. Construction with his son Orin. Don built their log cabin home in Michigan at that time. He continued in the concrete business until 2004.
In 2005 Don moved back to Sidney, Mont. to work in the oil field. Deanna followed that year after Don was diagnosed with cancer again. And, again, he beat that cancer into remission. Don also built a log cabin home in Sidney with the help of his family between 2006–2009.
After he retired from the oil field in 2010 he returned to Michigan for a year to log some of his timber.
He began working for Border Steel & Recycling in 2011 in Sidney, where he worked until he passed away.
Don was diagnosed with cancer again in 2016. Over the last four years he fought his cancer with stubborn intensity.
Throughout his life Don was active in many organizations. He would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He loved his family and considered many friends his family as well. If you knew Don, you knew he loved to talk and would tell you story after story of his life. He lived a very full and active life, never letting anything slow him down for long.
He will be missed by so many people in both Michigan and Montana, as well as across the country.
Don passed away in the early morning, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Sidney Health Center.
Don is survived by: his wife, Deanna; his sons, Bruce, Orin (Tammy), Bert (Denise), and Jeff (Marcia) Stambaugh; his seven grandchildren; and his brothers, Gary (Sharon) and Gene (Judy) Stambaugh.
Don is preceded in death by: his parents, his brother Bryce Stambaugh, his sister Grace (Lowe) Peter and his godson Patrick McGee.