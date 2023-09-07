Donald Hillman, 79 Sep 7, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial Services for Donald are Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney, Montana. A luncheon will follow at the MSU Extension Building.Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.Donald Hillman, 79 passed away on Thursday July 6, 2023 at his home in Sidney, MT. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Hillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection