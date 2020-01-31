Donald Jesse Buxbaum, 59
Donald Jesse Buxbaum, 59, passed away on January 20, 2020, at his home in Kalispell.
Born and raised in Sidney, he was the son of Wilmer and Joy Buxbaum.
Donald lived most of his life at the family ranch southeast of Sidney. He loved farming and ranching. He graduated from Sidney Senior High School in 1979. As a teenager Donald excelled at racing dirt bikes. His fearlessness won him trophies in and around Richland County. After graduation he and his brother, Rodney, had a trucking business. They hauled scoria and rock to oil field sites. Donald loved driving the big trucks and running the loaders. He took great pride in his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. They always put a smile on his face.
Donald moved to Kalispell in 2014, where he lived independently. He received excellent care from Western Montana Mental Health and Epaga’ Home Care these past six years. Everyone cared deeply for Donald and enjoyed working with him. He did very well under their care and appreciated all they did for him.
Donald took art classes while in Kalispell. Allison, his art therapist, recognized his talent and love for art. She helped him express his emotions and feelings through painting and accept his disabilities. She helped him accept that he wouldn’t get to live on the ranch that he loved so much. Allison made it possible for his art to be displayed for an entire month at the Zootown Art Center in Missoula. He was very proud of his accomplishment. He went on to attend two more art classes and a ceramics class at Flathead Valley Community College. He proudly displayed his paintings throughout his home.
Donald enjoyed container gardening. He grew tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers as well as having a raspberry patch. He appreciated living close to his sister, Penny. She took great care of him and he looked forward to her home cooked meals.
Donald had a positive outlook on life and looked forward to the future.
Donald was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer (Tiny) Buxbaum, a great niece, Angel Faith Emly, along with grandparents and other relatives.
Donald is survived by his mother, Joy Buxbaum of Sidney. Sister, Yvonne (Sherman) DeTienne, their sons, Phillip (Leaann) and family, Justin (Amber) all of Sidney. Daughter, Jennifer (Tommy) Emly and family of Fairview. He is also survived by his brother, Rodney and son, Shane of Sidney, as well as daughter, Ashley of Wheatland, WY. Sister, Penny (Scott) McRae their son, Zachary (Danielle) and son of Kalispell and daughter, Kalee (Tyler) Knust and daughter of Chester, MT.
There will be a memorial service honoring Donald on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm. It will be held at the Sidney Assembly of God Church, fireside room, 414 East Main Street, Sidney, MT.
Arrangements made by Darlington Cremation and Burial Service, Kalispell, MT