Donald Mort, 93
1927-2020
Services for Donald Mort will be planned for the spring of 2021. Fulkerson Stevenson of Sidney, Montana, is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Donald Arthur Mort was born on October 31, 1927, near East Fairview, North Dakota, to Edwin and Nettie (Denzine) Mort. He was the second of nine children. He spent his childhood in Fairview, where he graduated from Fairview High School in 1945.
Don worked in the shipyards in Vancouver, Washington, before he entered the U.S. Navy in 1945 and served for eight years until 1953. His time in the Navy provided many adventures as he was assigned to duties on a military oil tanker that supplied fuel to naval bases and ships throughout the Pacific Ocean region.
After his military service, he returned to Sidney and operated an auto body shop, D&M Bodyshop, with his brother-in-law, Nels Dige, for several years. In 1956, Don was united in marriage to Sharon Thiel. They made their home in Billings and raised three children, Sherry, Terry, and Randy. Later, they divorced. While living in Billings, Don was employed at Eddy’s Bakery as a route salesman and at Bob’s IGA.
In the early 1980s, Don moved back to Sidney and worked at 710 Auto Glass until his retirement. Even after retiring, he continued to stay busy as he spent numerous years as the caretaker for Pioneer Cemetery and also worked at Richland Leather for a time. Don enjoyed a simple, hardworking lifestyle, and he was always willing to help when needed.
After he retired, Don took up woodworking as a hobby and became very skilled in the craft. Using his scroll saw, he created intricately detailed wooden items, including toys, decorative boxes, ornaments, signs, and even replicas of trucks. His family, friends, and many in the community were the recipients of his generosity as he shared his creations with everyone he met.
Don passed away on December 25, 2020, at Sidney Health Center from complications of Covid-19.
Don is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Mike) Smith and Terry Mort; one son, Randy (Jan) Mort; grandchildren Brad (Tanya) Smith and Amanda (Cody) McLees; great grandchildren Nicolai and Riley McLees, all of Billings. He is also survived by three siblings, Jerry (Betty) Mort of Billings, Peggy Kappel of Portland, OR, and Georgia Mort of Sidney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Marvin, Walter, and Jake Mort; sisters Kathleen Mort and Lois Dige.
Graveside services will be held at a later date with burial of cremated remains in the Pioneer Cemetery at Sidney.