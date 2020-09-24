Funeral services for Donald Nollmeyer, 73, of Savage, Mont. will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Yellowstone Community Church in Savage, Mont. with Pastor Butch Hart officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Donald passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Parkview Care Center in Billings, Mont.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Nollmeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.