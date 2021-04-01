Donna Bratberg Hunsbedt passed away peacefully in her sleep at 5 a.m. on the morning of March 14, 2021.
Donna was first and foremost a lover of all animals. Her sisters often remarked that her dogs lived a charmed life. She could often be found on the backroads around Sidney with her dogs and a camera.
She loved taking pictures of all kinds and was a very good photographer. Donna attended high school in Helena and later received a computer science degree in Maryland.
After many adventures in life, Donna returned to Sidney in 2005 where she owned and managed The Trading Post for several years.
Donna had many special friends in her life including Karen Bieber, Billy McGinnis, and Chris Viets of Sidney and her lifelong friend, Gretchen Diemer of Anchorage Alaska. She loved her group of “lunch girls”, Jill Christensen, Peggy Franzen, Marilyn Olsen, Lila Bergen, Laurel Torgerson, and Carol Ault.
Donna was survived by her sisters, Sandi Albus of Hinsdale, and Barb Connor of Sidney and their families.
She was preceeded in death by her son Jake Norman Hunsbedt. Donna was the daughter of Sig Bratberg and Alva Kelly, both deceased.
The family has decided not to hold services at this time.