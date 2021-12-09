Donna Mae Frank, 87, of Sidney Montana passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Sidney Health Center.
Donna was born July 21, 1934 in Minnewaukan, North Dakota. On June 14, 1958, Donna was united in marriage to Raymond A. Frank of Sidney. Donna was a legal secretary for Milton G. Anderson for 35 years. Donna was a loving mother and grandmother. She was known for the beautiful cards she sent to her children and grandchildren on every holiday. Donna was a beautiful lady, always fashionably dressed. Donna loved to decorate her home, especially for the holidays. She was the heart of the family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mabel Holtz; her brother, Willard Holtz; and her daughter, Suzanne Frank.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond of Sidney; daughters, Sandra (Robbin) Hagen of Bozeman, Montana, Stacy (Mike) Potts of Sidney; her son, Steven Frank of Billings, Montana; grandchildren, Ashton Hagen, Aaron Hagen, Tristan Potts and Taryn Potts; and sisters, Shirley (Neal) Skovholt of Mooreton, North Dakota and Carol Kuehl of Moorhead, Minnesota.
In honor of Donna’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held next summer. Memorials may be directed to Montana Rescue Mission or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.