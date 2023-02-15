Donna Mae Heinrich, 86

Donna Mae Heinrich passed into her lord’s presence Sunday February 12, 2023.
She was born in Odessa, North Dakota, May 16, 1936 to Marth (Schram) and Adolph Kallis. She attended school in New Leipzig, North Dakota, and then attended Dickinson State College where she received her Teaching Certificate. She taught at two different schools, one of which is where she met and dated Vernon Heinrich. They were later married on June 8, 1958 in New Leipzig. After their marriage they lived in Yankton, South Dakota, where Vernon was attending college. This is where their first child was born, son Rase in 1958. After Vernon graduated college the family bought a farm in Hazen, North Dakota, this is where their next two children were born, daughter Wanda in 1960 and son Shane in 1962. The family then bought a farm in Mott, North Dakota, where they had their final child, daughter Ila in 1965.
In 1969 the family and two of Vernon’s brothers bought a ranch in Savage, Montana, here Donna worked as a substitute teacher, a dedicated 4-H Leader as well as raising four kids, helping with all the chores, and raising a large garden. She enjoyed canning, cooking and sewing, and teaching these to anyone who wanted to learn.
In 1975 the ranch was sold and the family moved to Glendive, Montana. Here she worked at home until the kids had all graduated from school and moved away. Donna worked at Glendive Medical Center in the housekeeping department for 25 years, and was very active in her church.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law Carl and Ernestine Heinrich and daughter Wanda Diede.
Survivors include Vernon, husband of 64 years, son Rase (Cyndie) Heinrich of Stagecoach, NV, son Shane (Tamera) Heinrich of Yakima, WA, daughter Ila (Wayne) Cirone of Washoe Valley, NV, brother Lee (Diane) Kallis of Yakima, WA, sister Eileen Gibbons Peterson of Spokane, WA, granddaughter Tonya (Nate) Champa of Stevensville, MT, granddaughter April (Justin) Mannhardt of Minneapolis, MN, grandsons Nathan (Danielle) Diede of Lambert, MT, Ben (Sarah) Diede of Sidney, MT, Colton (Maria) Heinrich of Colorado Springs, CO, granddaughter Angela Cirone of Carson City, NV, eight great-grandchildren with the ninth arriving soon, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the First Congressional Church UCC of Glendive, or to a charity of your choice, in Donna’s name.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the First Congregational Church in Glendive with Brother Guy Pontoriero officiating. Interment will follow in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.