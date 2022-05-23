Graveside Services for Donnie Olesky, 68 of Sidney, Montana are at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sidney Cemetery in Sidney MT with Father Callistus Igwenagu presiding, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Donnell “Donnie” Olesky, 68, a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend, of Sidney, MT, passed away on January 13, 2022.
Donnell Ann Gartner was born February 4, 1953 in Sidney, MT, to Joseph and Kathryn Gartner and was the ninth of ten daughters.
Donnie will be deeply missed by her husband of 46 years, Richard Olesky, of Auburndale, FL; daughter, Kari (Jim) Buckman, Sioux Falls, SD; stepson, Rick (Robin) Olesky; sisters, Karen (Rich) Rogers, Paula (Michael) McLain, Margret Bradley, Shirley LaMotte, Carla (Cardwell) Berg, Diane (Curt) Prchal; grandchildren, Alayna and Haylie, and many many nieces and nephews.
Donnie is preceded in death by; her son, Shaun; her parents, Joe and Kathyrn Gartner; sisters, Eva (Ivan Anderson), Pat (Russell Denowh), Jackie (Davis Gilman); and brothers-in-law, Marvin LaMotte and Gordon Bradley.
