Dora Rose Edam O’Connor
January 20, 1934-July 24, 2021
Dora Rose Edam O’Connor, 87, of Great Falls, Montana was called home by our Heavenly Father to be with Jesus and Him on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Dora was born on Jan. 20, 1934 to Wilbert Edam and Ottilia “Tillie” (Schan) Edam on the family farm west of Crane, Montana. There were seven children. Some of them attended the country school until they moved to Sidney, where she finished her education.
While working at the LaLonde hotel, she met the love of her life, John “Pat” O’Connor.
On her parents’ wedding anniversary, June 15, 1955, she was married to John. They had three children: Rose, Curt and Sheri.
Her favorite hobby was bowling. Don’t tell anyone but she used to win all the time.
While in Sidney, she was a member of Catholic Daughters. In Lewistown, she volunteered at the St. Leo’s School Library and was a member of Alanon. When they moved to Bozeman, she was a member of the Foresters and Holy Rosary Parish.
Dora’s favorite TV channel was EWTN. She watched the mass and prayed the Rosary. Her favorite shows were Forensic Files, 48 Hours and Dateline.
The family will miss her and her sense of humor.
Survivors include her children Rose O’Connor of Great Falls, Curt of Great Falls, Sheri O’Connor of San Jose, California; her grandson, Chris, his wife Nedra and children Bridan, Brady and Tyler all of Great Falls; her brothers and their spouses — Dale and Bev Edam; Rick and Cheril Edam; Morris Edam; Dick’s wife, Diana O’Connor; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband John; her parents, Wilbert and Ottilia “Tillie”; John’s parents, Leo (Walt) and Caroline (Cattaneo) O’Connor; her sisters Ethel and her husband, Ray Jimison; Norma Kaschube, and Shirley Edam; John’s siblings and their spouses Ann and Bill Craven; Leo (Bub) Jr. and Jean O’Connor and Oleen O’Connor; Marguerite and Johnny Ruffatto; Dick O’Connor; and Bill and Margo O’Connor.
A special thank you to the personnel who took care of Dora: Dr. Warr, Roxanne, Ben, Robin, Stacey, Lea, Kristina, Mary, Raylene and Megan.
A memorial mass for Dora O’Connor, 87, of Great Falls, MT (formerly of Crane, MT) are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil presiding. Inurnment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.