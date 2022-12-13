221214-obit-Larsen

Services are pending. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com

Doris (Sundsted) Larsen of Sidney, MT passed peacefully in her home on December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments