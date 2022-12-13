Services are pending. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com
Doris (Sundsted) Larsen of Sidney, MT passed peacefully in her home on December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Danish immigrants Anton and Helga Doris Sundsted welcomed their new daughter into the world at their family farmhouse in Antelope, MT on March 12, 1932. Doris grew up on the family farm along with her siblings Erik, Karna, and Tony. Her grandmother (AKA “Bestemor”) also lived with them.
As Danish was the primary language spoken in their home, Doris found it somewhat of a challenge when she started elementary school where she had to learn English. She even told stories of attending Danish school in the summers. She later attended high school in Antelope, often staying the week and only returning to the farm on weekends. After graduating high school, Doris was encouraged to join her sister at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. In order to help with expenses, she kept the accounting records for their co-op housing community. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Business. She would eventually put both degrees to good use by teaching in Sunburst and Sidney then keeping books for different businesses in Billings and Sidney.
Doris was married and had five children. They lived in various areas of MT including Bozeman, Sidney, Big Timber, Billings, and returning to Sidney where she resided for 45 years. She eventually divorced, returned to school to renew her teaching degree, and took trips to Denmark, Hawaii, Mexico, and Alaska with her sister. She enjoyed a variety of activities including Sidney Singles, Moose Club, playing piano for her family, clogging, square dancing, sewing, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with friends. She was also a member of Pella Lutheran church. She took several trips to visit her children and grandchildren where she shared her Danish heritage, traditions, and customs. Dancing around the Christmas tree singing “Nu har vi Jul igen,” eating able kage, abbleskiver, kringle, and kransekake are some of the most favorite.
Doris is survived by two siblings: Karna Town, and Tony (Donna) Sundsted; her children: Debra Prindle, Bryce (Cheryll) Larsen, Dawna (Rick) Haralson, Desta (Randy) Haralson, and Rebecca (Rusty) Vaira; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anton and Helga Doris; and three brothers: Erik, Carl, and Knud Sundsted.
We would like to thank all those who helped with Doris’s care: nurses, CNA’s, volunteers, Martha’s Place, friends and family. Thank you for helping us keep mom comfortable and loved.
Doris will be interned at Nathaniel Cemetery in Dagmar, MT. If you wish to make a gift in her memory, a donation can be made for the upkeep of Nathaniel Cemetery (Nathaniel Lutheran Church, c/o Mary Sampsen, PO Box 32, Dagmar, MT 59219) or a charity of your choice.
