Funeral services for Doris V. Fisher, 90 of Sidney are at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 3:30 PM to 6 PM and Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 10 am till noon at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Doris Virginia Candee Fisher was born on the farm 17 miles south of Poplar, MT to Floyd and Cleta Candee on October 15, 1928. Doris was the fifth in a family of six children. She attended McKinley Elementary School and graduated from Richey (MT) High School. Doris grew up in the depression years and taught school after high school graduation.
Doris married Edgar Fisher January 31, 1948. They had four children; Perry, Eugene, Malea and Archie. This union brought 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. Doris enjoyed sewing dresses and crafts for her grandchildren. When the grandchildren were grown, she turned to quilting and eventually embroidery. Many of her fondest memories were made while spending time with her sister and best friend, Maxine.
The Christian faith was instilled early by Doris’ mother, Cleta, reading bible stories and verses. She enjoyed her fellowship and worship time at Shepherd of the Valley.
Doris passed away, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home in Sidney surrounded by her family.
Doris is survived by: her children, Perry Fisher, Helena, MT, Malea (Ed) Richards, Kirby, MT, Eugene (Peg) Fisher, Sidney, MT, Archie (Jeanne) Fisher, Missoula, MT; grandchildren, Kimette (Dennis) Torrez, Perry (Lisa) Fisher, Christina (Eric) Heeb, Jenny (Matt) Schriver, Amy (Darryl) Barton, Tony (Michelle) Fisher, Angie (Dan) Hedges, Calvin (Brandy) Richards, Magen Richards, Howard (Wendy) Fisher, Heidi (Mike) Coryell; 20 great grandchildren; one sister, Maxine Brunsvold; numerous nephews and nieces, one of whom is Jeanie Leland, who gave much of her time and love to Doris.
Doris is preceded in death by: her husband Edgar; parents; brothers; Russell and Leslie Candee; sisters, Mattie Carlsen and Florence Candee; grandson Brian Richards; and great granddaughter Sydney Hedges.