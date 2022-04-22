Dorothy Paladichuk, 88, of Sidney, Montana passed away on April 15, 2022 at the Sidney Health Center.
In the early hours of April 15, 2022, Dorothy's courageous battle with cancer came to an end and she joyfully entered the kingdom of god where she was greeted by her loved ones that passed before her.
Dorothy (Vickstrom) Paladichuk was born on July 31, 1933 in Fairview, Montana to Bert and Sara (Kilen) Vickstrom. She grew up on the family farm in the Sioux Pass area and attended grade school at the Blue Hill School. She later attended school in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School in 1951. After graduation she attended and graduated from Northern Montana College in Havre, Montana.
With $100 in her purse and a degree in her hand, she boarded a train and headed for Seattle to find work as a medical secretary and transcriptionist. She worked at the Virginia Mason Medical Center for a year when she realized that big city life wasn’t for her and decided to go back home where she had remained until her passing.
Dorothy worked in the medical offices of Dr. Pennypacker, Dr. Danner and Dr. Harper
and then decided she needed a change. She worked as a bookkeeper for Cenex for many years and her final employment was as city clerk for the City of Sidney. She treasured her friendships with her co-workers and always considered them as family.
In early spring of 1953, she met George Paladichuk at the Blue Moon dance hall, fell in love and they were married April 15, 1954.
George and Dorothy were active in the Sidney baseball program and you would find them coaching, yelling from the stands or working the concession booth. A lot of miles were put on that Mercury traveling to baseball, basketball and football games.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Sara Vickstrom; her husband, George; her daughter, Laurie June; brothers, Harold and Herbert; sisters, Adele, Edna, June and Sheryll; and half-sister, Carola Sundqvist of Sweden.
Left to mourn are her surviving children, Carol (Kurt) of Greeley, Colorado; David of Modesto, California; Tom (Diana) of Sherwood, Oregon and Dan of Sidney; her grandchildren, Brendon (Blanca), Brady (Robyn), Hana (Mitch), Demery and Taylor; great-grandchildren, George and Eleanor; and dog, Lizzie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Foundation for Community Care in Dorothy’s name.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date.